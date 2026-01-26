site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: clippers-tyty-washington-ruled-out-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Clippers' TyTy Washington: Ruled out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Washington (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Washington was a late addition to the injury report due to right hamstring soreness and won't be available Sunday. His next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Jazz.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories