Washington has signed a two-way contract with the Clippers on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Washington has played parts of three NBA seasons throughout his career, and he suited up for the Suns in the 2024-25 campaign, making 16 appearances off the bench. He also has previous stints with the Bucks and Rockets. Washington has been playing at a high level in the G League with the San Diego Clippers, and he'll add depth to the team's backcourt.