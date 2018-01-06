Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Back to bench
Johnson will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Law Murray of ESPN reports.
Johnson will be replaced at small forward by Sam Dekker for the contest. He had started 19 consecutive games before missing five straight due to injury. He then returned in a reserve role for two games before starting the last two for the Clippers. However, it looks like the team will give Dekker a shot. Johnson's likely to see a lesser workload than usual as a result.
More News
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Starting Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Will play off the bench Friday•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Listed as questionable for Friday•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Possibly out another week•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Ruled out Monday•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...