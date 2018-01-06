Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Back to bench

Johnson will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Law Murray of ESPN reports.

Johnson will be replaced at small forward by Sam Dekker for the contest. He had started 19 consecutive games before missing five straight due to injury. He then returned in a reserve role for two games before starting the last two for the Clippers. However, it looks like the team will give Dekker a shot. Johnson's likely to see a lesser workload than usual as a result.