Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Bounce-back season
Johnson tallied 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists over 74 games with the Clippers during the 2017-18 NBA season.
Johnson was able to bounce back from his awful 2016-17 campaign by scoring almost three more points per game and shooting 40.8 percent from the floor in 2017-18. Given his production though, the former Syracuse star is set to make a hefty price of about $6 million during the final year of his contract.
