Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Collects six steals in victory

Johnson had just three points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), but added six steals, five rebounds, and three blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 109-100 victory over Memphis.

Johnson received another start and played 37 minutes in the victory. He was poor from the field, connecting on just one of his shot attempts, but more than made up for it with his defensive play. He has now recorded eight steals and seven blocks in his last two games while playing 36 minutes per game. He is never going to put up big scoring numbers but could be a nice streaming option if you are in need of both steals and blocks.