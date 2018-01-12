Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Contributes 13 points off bench in win

Johnson supplied 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes in Thursday's 121-115 win over the Kings.

Johnson moved back to the bench with Blake Griffin returning to the lineup from a concussion, but he was able to turn in his second 13-point effort of the first six games of January. The veteran swingman's minutes have been all over the map this season, and his modest totals (6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks) keep his fantasy value limited to deeper formats.