Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Contributes nine points Tuesday

Johnson pitched in nine points (3-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, three steals and one block across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 105-98 win over the Bucks.

Johnson has back-to-back nine-point efforts, with all of his buckets in those two games having come from distance. The eight-year veteran's minutes continue modest despite the starting role, and with Danilo Gallinari (hand) potentially set for a Friday return, he could be headed back to the second unit in short order.