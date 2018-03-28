Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Contributes nine points Tuesday
Johnson pitched in nine points (3-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, three steals and one block across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 105-98 win over the Bucks.
Johnson has back-to-back nine-point efforts, with all of his buckets in those two games having come from distance. The eight-year veteran's minutes continue modest despite the starting role, and with Danilo Gallinari (hand) potentially set for a Friday return, he could be headed back to the second unit in short order.
More News
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Plays 27 minutes in start•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Will start Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Returning to reserve role•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Will draw start Sunday•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Starting Friday•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Swipes two steals in Monday's win•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...