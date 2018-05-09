Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Exercises player option

Johnson has exercised his player option for the 2018-19 campaign, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Johnson saw his role increased during the 2017-18 season with the departures of Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, not to mention a myriad of injuries to wing players throughout the campaign. He started 40 of his 74 appearances, averaging 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 20.1 minutes. That said, he apparently would rather have a secured contract moving forward than test his luck in the open market, especially after shooting just 33.9 percent from beyond the arc on 2.4 attempts per game.