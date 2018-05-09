Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Exercises player option
Johnson has exercised his player option for the 2018-19 campaign, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Johnson saw his role increased during the 2017-18 season with the departures of Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, not to mention a myriad of injuries to wing players throughout the campaign. He started 40 of his 74 appearances, averaging 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 20.1 minutes. That said, he apparently would rather have a secured contract moving forward than test his luck in the open market, especially after shooting just 33.9 percent from beyond the arc on 2.4 attempts per game.
More News
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Bounce-back season•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Starting Saturday•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Contributes nine points Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Plays 27 minutes in start•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Will start Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Returning to reserve role•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....