Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Leads second unit in scoring
Johnson posted 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-3 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Saturday's 125-113 loss to the Jazz.
The veteran swingman led the second unit in scoring and rebounding while posting his third game over the last five with at least 50.0 percent shooting. Johnson has generated five consecutive double-digit scoring efforts as well, and Saturday's 13 shot attempts represented a season high. Part of the 30-year-old's recent success can be attributed to the expanded opportunity he's seen in the wake of DeAndre Jordan's absence due to an ankle injury, and the fact that he's drained multiple threes in four of the last five contests. Given his ability to provide some offensive juice off the bench, Johnson should continue seeing a robust workload irrespective of Jordan's status.
More News
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Productive off bench in win•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Contributes 13 points off bench in win•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Back to bench•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Starting Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Will play off the bench Friday•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Listed as questionable for Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...