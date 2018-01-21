Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Leads second unit in scoring

Johnson posted 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-3 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Saturday's 125-113 loss to the Jazz.

The veteran swingman led the second unit in scoring and rebounding while posting his third game over the last five with at least 50.0 percent shooting. Johnson has generated five consecutive double-digit scoring efforts as well, and Saturday's 13 shot attempts represented a season high. Part of the 30-year-old's recent success can be attributed to the expanded opportunity he's seen in the wake of DeAndre Jordan's absence due to an ankle injury, and the fact that he's drained multiple threes in four of the last five contests. Given his ability to provide some offensive juice off the bench, Johnson should continue seeing a robust workload irrespective of Jordan's status.