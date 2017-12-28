Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Listed as questionable for Friday
Johnson (foot) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers, Elliott Teaford of Southern California News Group reports.
Johnson has been on the sidelines for five straight games while working his way back from a foot injury, but is apparently feeling better and is now nearing a return. He'll target Friday to do so, though he'll likely have to test everything out during morning shootaround before a decision is made on his availability. If Johnson is ultimately cleared, he'd likely move back into the starting lineup and it'd mean less minutes for the likes of Jamil Wilson and Sam Dekker.
