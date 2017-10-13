Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Looks impressive in Thursday's start
Johnson tallied 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 31 minutes in Thursday's 104-87 preseason win over the Kings.
Johnson drew the start at small forward with Danilo Gallinari (foot) sitting and posted his second double-digit scoring effort of the preseason. The eight-year veteran has shot no less than 60.0 percent and has been especially impressive from long distance this preseason, going 8-for-9 from three-point range. Johnson could certainly see a bump in the career-low 11.9 minutes he saw last season and offer some serviceable production across the stat sheet relative to playing time.
More News
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Starting Sunday's exhibition•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Playing time on the rise•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Nabs four steals in 19 minutes Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Returns to team•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Will not play Monday•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Available Monday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...