Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Looks impressive in Thursday's start

Johnson tallied 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 31 minutes in Thursday's 104-87 preseason win over the Kings.

Johnson drew the start at small forward with Danilo Gallinari (foot) sitting and posted his second double-digit scoring effort of the preseason. The eight-year veteran has shot no less than 60.0 percent and has been especially impressive from long distance this preseason, going 8-for-9 from three-point range. Johnson could certainly see a bump in the career-low 11.9 minutes he saw last season and offer some serviceable production across the stat sheet relative to playing time.

