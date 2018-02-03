Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Moves to bench
Johnson will come off the bench Saturday against the Bulls.
The Clippers will start two of their new additions in Avery Bradley and Tobias Harris, meaning Johnson and Tyrone Wallace will shift back to the bench. Entering Saturday, Johnson has played at least 27 minutes in each of the Clippers' last eight games, but he could see his minutes slashed going forward.
More News
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Collects six steals in victory•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Leads second unit in scoring•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Productive off bench in win•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Contributes 13 points off bench in win•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Back to bench•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Starting Tuesday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.