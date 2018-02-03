Play

Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Moves to bench

Johnson will come off the bench Saturday against the Bulls.

The Clippers will start two of their new additions in Avery Bradley and Tobias Harris, meaning Johnson and Tyrone Wallace will shift back to the bench. Entering Saturday, Johnson has played at least 27 minutes in each of the Clippers' last eight games, but he could see his minutes slashed going forward.

