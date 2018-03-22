Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Plays 27 minutes in start
Johnson tallied seven points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 victory over the Bucks.
Johnson moved back into the starting lineup but offered very little outside of some defensive numbers. Whether starting or coming off the bench, he remains a non-option in most formats, unless you are in desperate need of some steals and blocks.
