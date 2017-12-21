Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Possibly out another week

Coach Doc Rivers said Thursday that Johnson (foot) will likely be out another 5-to-7 days, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Johnson has missed the last two games with a left foot injury and he'll be on track to miss at least the next two Friday and Saturday. With the Clippers only playing two games next week, Johnson will have plenty of time to rehab the injury with his next chance to return being Tuesday against the Kings. Jamil Wilson and Sam Dekker are both expected to continue seeing additional minutes in Johnson's absence.