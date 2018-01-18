Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Productive off bench in win

Johnson posted 15 points (3-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 109-104 win over the Nuggets.

The veteran swingman put together his fourth straight double-digit scoring effort while also contributing another strong performance on the glass. Johnson has averaged 9.0 rebounds over the last two games, and he'd also shot 50.0 percent (12-for-24) in the prior three games coming into Wednesday's contest. The 30-year-old has seen a nice uptick in playing time over the last four contests, three of which have come with DeAndre Jordan (ankle) out of action.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories