Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Productive off bench in win
Johnson posted 15 points (3-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 109-104 win over the Nuggets.
The veteran swingman put together his fourth straight double-digit scoring effort while also contributing another strong performance on the glass. Johnson has averaged 9.0 rebounds over the last two games, and he'd also shot 50.0 percent (12-for-24) in the prior three games coming into Wednesday's contest. The 30-year-old has seen a nice uptick in playing time over the last four contests, three of which have come with DeAndre Jordan (ankle) out of action.
