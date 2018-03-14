Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Returning to reserve role
Johnson will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
Johnson drew two consecutive starts heading into the evening, but will be replaced in Tuesday's first-string unit by Sindarius Thornwell. He only averaged 8.9 minutes in his two starts, so he does not figure to have his expected workload too impacted.
