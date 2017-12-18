Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Ruled out Monday
Johnson will not play Monday against the Spurs due to a left foot injury, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.
The injuries continue to pile up for the Clippers, who will now be without both Johnson and Lou Williams (ankle) on Monday, though they do expect to get Austin Rivers back from a concussion. With Johnson out, expect Jamil Wilson and Sam Dekker to each pick up increased minutes on the wing.
