Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Scores seven in preseason loss
Johnson managed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one assist and a rebound across six minutes during Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Nuggets.
Johnson played 20 minutes per game for the Clippers last year, averaging 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 steal, 0.8 assists, 0.8 threes and 0.8 blocks per game. He currently sits third on the depth chart behind the oft-injured Danilo Gallinari and Luc Richard Mbah a Moute. In his current role, Johnson will largely go undrafted in standard-sized leagues, but still has three-and-D value in deeper formats.
