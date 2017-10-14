Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Solid in second straight start

Johnson contributed 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 19 minutes in Friday's 111-104 preseason loss to the Lakers.

The veteran forward drew another start with the Clippers first team taking a seat for the night. Johnson closed out the preseason with back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts and was hot from the field for the entirety of the exhibition slate. He'll look to carry over the momentum into what should be a consistent second-team role during the regular season.