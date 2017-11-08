Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Starting at small forward Tuesday
Johnson will start at small forward for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
The Clippers are set to be without Danilo Gallinari (hip) on Tuesday, so Johnson will take his spot in the starting five at small forward. Johnson should see a significant bump in playing time from the 18.6 minutes per game he's averaged so far this season, providing him a temporary boost in value. That being said, he'll still likely be nothing more than a three-point specialist during his stint in the top unit.
