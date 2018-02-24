Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Starting Friday
Johnson will get the start at small forward for Friday's game against the Suns, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Johnson will replace Danilo Gallinari (elbow) in the starting lineup. He has averaged 27.6 minutes per game in 28 starts this season compared to just 17.3 in 24 as a reserve. He figures to see a simliar workload Friday.
