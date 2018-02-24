Play

Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Starting Friday

Johnson will get the start at small forward for Friday's game against the Suns, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Johnson will replace Danilo Gallinari (elbow) in the starting lineup. He has averaged 27.6 minutes per game in 28 starts this season compared to just 17.3 in 24 as a reserve. He figures to see a simliar workload Friday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories