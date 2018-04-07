Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Starting Saturday

Johnson is in the starting lineup at small forward for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.

Johnson will replace Sindarius Thornwell with the staring unit. He has averaged 6. 3 points and 3.1 rebounds across 25.3 minutes in 37 starts this season, and figures to be in line for a similar workload Saturday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories