Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Starting Sunday's exhibition
Johnson will draw the start at small forward for Sunday's preseason matchup against the Trail Blazers, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Clippers are holding out Danilo Gallinari (foot) on Sunday, which allows Johnson to jump into the top unit in his place. However, Gallinari doesn't appear to be in danger of missing regular-season action, so Johnson's stay in the starting lineup should be short-lived. Johnson averaged just 11.9 minutes per game last season and likely won't be in line for a huge bump in playing time this year due to Gallinari's addition in the offseason.
