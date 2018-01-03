Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Starting Tuesday
Johnson will start at small forward for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Elliott Teaford of Southern California News Group reports.
The Clippers are set to be without Austin Rivers (Achilles) for a second straight night, but instead of going with Jawun Evans, the Clippers with shift C.J. Williams to shooting guard and insert Johnson into the lineup at small forward. After playing 26 minutes during Sunday's game against the Hornets, Johnson should be in for a similar, if not slightly expanded, role against the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Will play off the bench Friday•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Listed as questionable for Friday•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Possibly out another week•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Ruled out Monday•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Johnson drops 24 points on Atlanta•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.