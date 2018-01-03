Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Starting Tuesday

Johnson will start at small forward for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Elliott Teaford of Southern California News Group reports.

The Clippers are set to be without Austin Rivers (Achilles) for a second straight night, but instead of going with Jawun Evans, the Clippers with shift C.J. Williams to shooting guard and insert Johnson into the lineup at small forward. After playing 26 minutes during Sunday's game against the Hornets, Johnson should be in for a similar, if not slightly expanded, role against the Grizzlies.