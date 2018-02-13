Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Swipes two steals in Monday's win
Johnson managed two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, and two steals in 10 minutes during Monday's 114-101 win over the Nets.
In the five games since the Clippers acquired Avery Bradley and Tobias Harris, Johnson has seen his minutes average cut in half. Through these first five February contests, Johnson is posting 2.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 0.6 assists, and 0.2 blocks in 12.4 minutes per night. His appeal even in deeper fantasy leagues appears quite minimal at the moment, and that may continue to be the case barring an injury to one of the aforementioned wings.
