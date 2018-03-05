Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Will draw start Sunday

Johnson will draw the start for Sunday's game against the Nets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reports.

Johnson will draw the start in place of the injured Danilo Gallinari (elbow) with Friday's starter C.J. Williams headed back to the G-League. The seventh-year forward has seen his role diminish since Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley were added to the roster, averaging only 1.4 points per game over the Clippers last 10 games.