Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Will play off the bench Friday
Johnson (foot) will play a reserve role in Friday's game against the Lakers, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Johnson will return from a five game absence Friday. He injured his foot on Dec. 16 against the Heat. His reserve role indicates the team will likely monitor the wing's minutes.
