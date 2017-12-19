Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Will remain out Wednesday
Johnson (foot) will sit out Wednesday's game against the Suns, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Johnson was held out of Monday's game due to a sore left foot and the fact that he's being ruled out a day in advance of Wednesday's contest doesn't necessarily indicate he's nearing a return. His next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Rockets, though in the meantime, look for Jamil Wilson and Sam Dekker to pick up more minutes on the wing.
