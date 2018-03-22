Play

Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Will start Wednesday

Johnson will draw the start Wednesday against the Bucks.

Johnson continues to bounce in and out of the starting lineup, however he's only averaging 9.5 minutes in March. While a move to the starting lineup could result in more minutes, it's tough to tell with Johnson as he will likely split minutes with Sindarius Thornwell.

