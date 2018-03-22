Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Will start Wednesday
Johnson will draw the start Wednesday against the Bucks.
Johnson continues to bounce in and out of the starting lineup, however he's only averaging 9.5 minutes in March. While a move to the starting lineup could result in more minutes, it's tough to tell with Johnson as he will likely split minutes with Sindarius Thornwell.
More News
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Returning to reserve role•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Will draw start Sunday•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Starting Friday•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Swipes two steals in Monday's win•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Moves to bench•
-
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Collects six steals in victory•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...