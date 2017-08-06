Clippers' Willie Reed: Arrested Sunday
Reed was arrested early Sunday on a misdemeanor battery charge, ESPN.com reports.
The arrest reportedly stems from a domestic violence incident, but with the legal process just beginning, we won't speculate on a potential absence for Reed. The Clippers have yet to comment, but the young big man, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Los Angeles during this offseason, could face discipline depending on the outcome of his case.
