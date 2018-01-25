Clippers' Willie Reed: Heads back to bench
Reed, with DeAndre Jordan (ankle) re-entering the starting lineup, will head to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.
Reed has seen 16.3 minutes per game over the past five contests with Jordan out, though he may regress back to his normal 10.9 minutes with Jordan back. The big man is averaging 5.1 points, 3.1 rebounds per game so far this season.
