Reed's arraignment hearing for a battery charge stemming from his Aug. 6 arrest in Miami has been rescheduled for Oct. 16, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Reed was initially on tap to appear in court Monday, but the proceedings were pushed back two weeks. Once Reed's case is heard in court, the big man could be subject to a suspension from the league office. Reed, who averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game last season with the Heat, signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Clippers in July.