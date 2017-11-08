Clippers' Willie Reed: Scores six points in Tuesday's loss
Reed had six points (3-5 FG), two blocks, one rebound, and one assist in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 120-107 loss to the Spurs.
Reed recorded a season high in blocks and dropped his first dime in 2017-18. Though he has appeared in all 10 games, Reed has yet to earn more than 14 minutes in a contest. As long as DeAndre Jordan, who missed six games over the last six years, stays healthy, Reed is an afterthought in most fantasy formats.
