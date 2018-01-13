Clippers' Willie Reed: Starting at center Saturday
Reed, with DeAndre Jordan (ankle) sidelined, will draw the start at center for Saturday's tilt against Sacramento, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.
Reed has garnered spot time with the Clippers this season, seeing 10.2 minutes per game and posting 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds. With Jordan out, he should see more run. He eclipsed 20 minutes played just two times this season, averaging 12.0 points and 7.0 rebounds across 21.5 minutes per game in those contests.
