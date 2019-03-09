Clippers' Wilson Chandler: Available to debut
Chandler (quad) will be available to to make his debut with the Clippers on Friday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Chandler has been sidelined for a little more than a month. He last played when he was still on the 76ers, so it remains to be seen what type of role he will have with his new squad. However, he will presumably be eased back into the swing of thing.
