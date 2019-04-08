Clippers' Wilson Chandler: Cracks starting five
Chandler is starting Sunday against Golden State.
With both Danilo Gallinari (ankle) and JaMychal Green (personal) on the shelf, Chandler will receive an opportunity to enter the starting lineup. He'll be asked to provide the Clippers with key minutes amidst a heated battle for the postseason.
