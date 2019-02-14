Coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday that he expects Chandler (quadriceps) to resume practicing with the team shortly after the All-Star break, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Chandler's right quadriceps strain has sidelined him for two weeks and has delayed his Clippers debut after he was acquired from the 76ers on Feb. 6. Though he had been serving as Philadelphia's starting power forward prior to getting dealt, Chandler will probably have to settle for a bench role for a Clippers squad that seems content to ride its younger players more heavily. Expect any bench assignment to come with a decent decline in the 26.4 minutes per game Chandler had been averaging with Philadelphia.