Clippers' Wilson Chandler: Eyeing Friday return
Chandler (quadriceps) is expected to return Friday against Oklahoma City, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Chandler has missed 12 straight games due to a right quad strain, but he's confident he'll be available for Friday's clash. In his last 10 starts prior to suffering the injury, Chandler averaged 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals.
