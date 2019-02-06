Clippers' Wilson Chandler: Moved to Clippers
Chandler was traded to the Clippers on Wednesday along with Landry Shamet, Mike Muscala, two future first-round picks and two future second-round picks in exchange for Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Shamet and the first-round picks represent the primary assets in the deal for Los Angeles, as Chandler and his $12.8 million salary for 2018-19 was likely included just to facilitate the trade from a financial standpoint. While the departures of Harris and Scott leave major minutes to fill at forward, it's unclear if Chandler will be asked to occupy a prominent role in the rotation once he overcomes the strained hamstring, which will sideline him through the All-Star break. Even while starting for Philadelphia for much of the season, Chandler hadn't offered much fantasy value with averages of 6.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 triples in 26.4 minutes per game.
