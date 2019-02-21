Clippers' Wilson Chandler: Out at least two games
Chandler (quadriceps) will not travel with the team on its upcoming two-game road trip, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
With that, Chandler will officially not play in neither Friday's trip to Memphis nor Sunday's game in Denver. Chandler's next opportunity to make his Clippers debut will come Monday when the team returns home to take on the Mavericks.
