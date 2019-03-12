Chandler (quadriceps) logged nine minutes off the bench in Monday's 140-115 win over the Celtics, finishing with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist.

Chandler had previously been available off the bench in Friday's 118-110 win over the Thunder, but didn't crack the rotation due to the game being competitive. A more lopsided affair Monday allowed Chandler to make his team debut in garbage time, but the veteran forward didn't do much during his court time to push for an expanded role off the bench. Expect coach Doc Rivers to continue relying on Ivica Zubac, Danilo Gallinari, Montrezl Harrell and JaMychal Green as the team's core big men most nights.