Clippers' Wilson Chandler: Remains out Monday
Chandler (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Chandler is set to miss a ninth straight game as he continues to nurse a strained right quadriceps. The forward remains without a concrete timetable for his return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis. Chandler's next chance to make his Clippers debut will come Wednesday against Utah.
