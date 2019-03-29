Chandler chipped in 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 17 minutes during Thursday's 128-118 loss to the Bucks.

Chandler matched his season high in scoring while amassing a season high in made threes. This is the first time since Jan. 17 that Chandler has reached double figures in scoring, and he hasn't yet seen 20 minutes through his first nine appearances with the Clippers. As a result, he's not that appealing for most formats.