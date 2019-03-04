Clippers' Wilson Chandler: Still out
Chandler (quad) will remain out Monday against the Lakers, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.
Chandler will remain out for the 13th consecutive game and he remains without any sort of firm timetable.
