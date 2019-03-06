Chandler (quad) will take part in Wednesday's practice, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.

Chandler has missed the last 12 games with a strained quad muscle, but he's nearing a return and is hoping to get back on the floor for Friday's matchup with OKC. Coach Doc Rivers said he's unsure how much Chandler will be able to do Wednesday, but either way his return to the practice floor is a major step in the right direction.