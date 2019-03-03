Clippers' Wilson Chandler: Won't play Sunday
Chandler (quadriceps) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Chandler will miss his 12th straight game Sunday as he continues to deal with a right quad strain. The Clippers have a quick turnaround against the Lakers on Monday as the 31-year-old remains without an official timetable for his return.
