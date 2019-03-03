Chandler (quadriceps) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Chandler will miss his 12th straight game Sunday as he continues to deal with a right quad strain. The Clippers have a quick turnaround against the Lakers on Monday as the 31-year-old remains without an official timetable for his return.

