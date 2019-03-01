Clippers' Wilson Chandler: Won't return Friday
Chandler (quadriceps) won't play Friday against Sacramento, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Unsurprisingly, Chandler is set to miss yet another contest while dealing with a right quad strain. His next opportunity to return will come Sunday against the Knicks.
