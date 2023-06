Castaneda signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Clippers on Friday.

Castaneda was a scoring machine for Akron during the 2022-23 season, racking up 21.7 points, 4.3 boards and 2.9 assists while shooting 39.0 percent from beyond the arc. He will aim to make a good impression in Summer League and training camp, likely with the goal of snaring a two-way contract.