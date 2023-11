Moon finished with 12 points (5-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and one block over 35 minutes in Friday's 109-102 win over the G League Ignite.

Moon did it all for Ontario in Friday's G League opener, leading the team in rebounds, steals and assists while finishing three dimes short of a triple-double. Moon could see a bounce between the G League and the NBA this season while on a two-way contract.