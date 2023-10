Moon logged 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and a steal across 13 minutes during Tuesday's 116-103 win over the Nuggets.

Moon delivered a nice outing off the bench, which is a much-needed event for the Morehead State product. If he can deliver at least one more outing like this, he has an outside shot to make the roster. Otherwise, he'll end up with the Ontario Clippers in the G League. He made only four appearances with the team during his rookie season.